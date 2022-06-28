Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is TCW Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50,135 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Salesforce worth $223,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $334,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

