Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $2.11 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

CWI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,245. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

