Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $21.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

