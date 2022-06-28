Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $958.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

