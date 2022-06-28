Secure Asset Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,409,932. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

