Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,816,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,662. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

