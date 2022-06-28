Security Financial Services INC. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

