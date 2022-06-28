SelfKey (KEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.72 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $13.41 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.01 or 0.94984184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars.

