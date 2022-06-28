Sether Hits One Day Volume of $2,185.00 (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $348,443.48 and $2,185.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.46 or 0.94969276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Sether

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.