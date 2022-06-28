Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Down to $25.56

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $24.35. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 679 shares.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher E. French acquired 11,670 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the purchase, the president now owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,557 shares of company stock worth $461,875. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 79,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

