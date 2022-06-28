Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 140.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.