Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Increases By 5,966.7%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 5,966.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.0 days.

CYFWF remained flat at $$4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

