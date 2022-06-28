Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Increases By 5,966.7%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 5,966.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.0 days.
CYFWF remained flat at $$4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
