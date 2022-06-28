Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Increases By 2,490.0%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,200 shares, an increase of 2,490.0% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EFOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,348,370. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

