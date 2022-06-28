Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Declines By 87.3%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period.
Shares of FSZ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,366. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99.
