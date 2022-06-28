Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Grows By 3,000.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGMF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

