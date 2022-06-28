Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. 9,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

