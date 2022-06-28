Snowball (SNOB) Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $138,006.91 and approximately $1,302.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,790.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.19344173 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00180408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00073923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,690,285 coins and its circulating supply is 5,052,665 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

