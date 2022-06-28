South Shore Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. 31,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,255. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

