South Shore Capital Advisors Sells 121 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $292.44. 975,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,409,932. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average is $340.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

