SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Decreased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50.

