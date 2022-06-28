Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) versus Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Critical Comparison

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Spire Global has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spire Global and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 317.97%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Ayro.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04% Ayro -1,096.37% -41.29% -38.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 4.12 -$19.31 million N/A N/A Ayro $2.68 million 13.01 -$33.08 million ($0.88) -1.07

Spire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Summary

Spire Global beats Ayro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. It also offers AYRO vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

