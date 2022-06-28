Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of STN traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.49. The company had a trading volume of 272,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,780. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.06. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$550,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,702,633.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.25.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

