Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$56.49. 272,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,780. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.06. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$550,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,702,633.14.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

