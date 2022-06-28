Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 74,496 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $43.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.