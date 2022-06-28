STARSHIP Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.86 million and $15,267.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,774.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.29 or 0.19349068 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00181134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00073886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016086 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

