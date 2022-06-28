Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 5.7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 19,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,741,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Stem alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,210.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,140 shares of company stock valued at $400,170.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 53.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.