StockNews.com Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

VOYA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 896,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 88.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

