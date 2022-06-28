SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Constellium by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

