SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

