SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,339 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEA. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,504. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

