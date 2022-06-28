SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 634,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 228,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. 5,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

