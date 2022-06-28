Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 766,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,285. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.06 and a 52 week high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

