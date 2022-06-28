Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

SUN stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

