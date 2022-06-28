Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Switch makes up approximately 2.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Switch by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Switch by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Switch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 525.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,893,600. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

