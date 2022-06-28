TaaS (TAAS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

