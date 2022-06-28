TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368,348 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Trade Desk worth $156,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 16,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,991. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.