TCW Group Inc. Has $34.15 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $34,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE WY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

