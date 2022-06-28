TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,490 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $134,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 57.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransUnion by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 133,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.