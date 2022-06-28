TCW Group Inc. Purchases 19,241 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Darden Restaurants worth $52,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 119.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.58. 15,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,151. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

