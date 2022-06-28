TCW Group Inc. Sells 44,561 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,561 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $98,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $110,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

JCI traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 43,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,088. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

