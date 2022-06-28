TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,583 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $84,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,476. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.32 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.45.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.42.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.