Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,541,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 14,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,405. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 318.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $2,177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $886,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

