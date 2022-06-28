Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERIC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.95 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

