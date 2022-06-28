Telos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.13 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $53.38 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Telos

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

