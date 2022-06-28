Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. Approximately 15,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.00 million and a P/E ratio of -645.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.81.
About Tervita (TSE:TEV)
Further Reading
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.