Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Tether has a total market cap of $66.77 billion and $41.03 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,437.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.16696018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00181056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00074064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,610,622,657 coins and its circulating supply is 66,834,919,366 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

