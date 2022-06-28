The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $76,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in AES by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,513. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

