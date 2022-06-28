The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,669. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

