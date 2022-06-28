The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 1,512 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,549. The company has a market cap of $331.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.60 and its 200-day moving average is $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

