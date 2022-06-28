Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Down 2.2%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $63.55. 434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73.
Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thomasville Bancshares (THVB)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.