Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Down 2.2%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $63.55. 434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

